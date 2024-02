April 25th will be a good day.

Ice Cube will be coming to Prince George on Thursday, April 25th on the second leg of his Straight Into Canada tour.

Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thursday) with code “CUBE” from 10:00 – 10:00 at TicketsNorth.

Ice Cube has sold over 10 million albums as a solo artist after entering the limelight as a key member of N.W.A.

He has also appeared on the silver screen numerous times, acting in Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? Ride Along, and 21 Jump Street.