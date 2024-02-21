Environment Canada issued an Air Quality Advisory for Houston this morning (Wednesday) due to high dust concentrations in the air and expected to remain until weather conditions change.

Those with chronic conditions are advised to stay inside and limit physical activity while the advisory is in place.

If symptoms such as continued eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, coughing or wheezing occur, contact your primary healthcare provider.

The last Air Quality Statement for the community was issued on February 15th and ended on Sunday.

More about the statement can be found here.