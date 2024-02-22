As of 8:30 this morning (Thursday), the first shuttlecocks will be flying, as badminton kicks off the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games.

This year’s BC Winter Games marks the first time in 46 years the Winter Games is co-named by the host community and an Indigenous community.

Around 1,700 athletes, coaches and officials are expected to make their way into the North Cariboo to compete in many winter sports this weekend:

Archery (Indoor Soccer Facility)

Artistic Gymnastics (Correlieu Secondary School)

Badminton (Quesnel Junior School, Red Bluff Elementary)

Biathlon (Hallis Lake Ski Centre/Barkerville)

Cross Country Skiing (Hallis Lake Ski Centre/Barkerville)

Curling (Quesnel Curling Club)

Figure Skating (Quesnel Arena 2)

Judo (Lakeview Elementary School)

Karate (Barlow Creek Elementary School)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Riverview Elementary)

Ringette (West Fraser Centre)

Speed Skating (Kin 1 – Prince George)

Wheelchair Basketball (Quesnel Junior School)

The opening ceremony will take place in the West Fraser Centre, starting at 7:00pm.

The opening ceremony will be livestreamed on the BC Games website.

A full schedule of events can be found here.