Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality statement for Smithers, following one issued for Houston yesterday (Wednesday).

This is expected to remain until the weather changes or dust suppression occurs.

The advisory due to high dust concentrations in the air with the worst areas being near busy roadways and industrial operations.

Those with chronic conditions are advised to stay inside during the advisory, and anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact their primary healthcare provider.

More about the advisory can be found on the Environment Canada website.