Non-profit organization Boarding for Brant is ending after almost 11 years supporting skateboarding and snowboarding in Smithers.

According to its website, the organization was started after Brant Holenstein passed away in 2013 to help carry on his legacy for helping others.

Since then, they’ve helped support several events and initiatives through the community, which includes significant contributions to the Smithers Skatepark Expansion Project.

Several fundraisers have also been held through the years like their annual 21 kilometre run in July.

The organization said on its website:

Well it’s been a very incredible run for this amazing society! We at B4B originally thought it would be amazing if we were helping our community, in our precious son’s honour for even a few years. Well here we are coming up on finishing 11 years!

We are so amazed at our community and friends that have supported and helped us through these many years! Our dedicated board and family members have worked hard to achieve what we have always felt, that Brant’s legacy was to help others. Brant always had such a soft spot in his heart to see others get what some take for granted. We were always inspired by his need to give his things away. Over these years we were able to support many families that needed a little help and for this we are forever grateful. Everything that came in went out to local families and we hope it will leave a lasting impression on people to give to others they know are in need as well! For this, we believe is Gods greatest gift to us, when we give of ourselves others can board, ski, skate, along with us!

We, as a board, are so grateful, for this incredible run, much longer than we ever dreamed! We want to make sure and acknowledge the incredible character of our son, Brant Holenstein. This has always been about simply doing what started, the week he passed from this earth! It’s been an honour for us to manage what you started and our hope is that this inspires others to give! God bless you all that have helped this grieving family to process our incredible loss.

Little things done with big hearts become a long lasting legacy!

Love, B4B board and Holenstein family.