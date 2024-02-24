The Prince George Cougars are now one win away from their second BC Division banner following a 5-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers.

Borya Valis and Terik Parascak led the way for the Cougars, as they each scored a pair of goals in front of 4,411 fans at the Sandman Centre.

Ondrej Becher also scored to open the scoring.

“I thought we had spurts in the game where we did a really good job and I thought there was times when we were a little bit hesitant and undecisive with puck play, positioning play, we turned pucks over,” said Associate Coach Jim Playfair on last night’s post game show on 94.3 the Goat.

“That’s all the evolution of challenging our team and pushing our team and finding where they can get better.”

Ty Young seems to be at home in the Sandman Centre, as he made 32 saves.

The Cougars found themselves shorthanded four times in the game, including a stretch that included a nearly full five-on-three kill.

The Cougars (39-15-0-3) remain on top of the WHL’s Western Conference standings, two points ahead of the Portland Winterhawks (38-14-2-1).

The Cougars will wrap up the quick two-game road swing against the Kelowna Rockets tonight. (7:05)

With a win tonight, the Cougars will clinch their second BC Division title.

