Chris Ross saved his best for last in his last game as a member of the UNBC Timberwolves.

The graduating senior had a game to remember notching 25 points including 7-for-13 shooting from three-point range in the T-Wolves 94-80 victory over the Calgary Dinos on Sunday to claim the bronze medal at the Canada West playoffs in Winnipeg.

WE’RE BRINGING HOME A MEDAL! pic.twitter.com/yfUnnY5KRE — UNBC Timberwolves (@UNBCATHLETICS) February 26, 2024

UNBC came out like gangbusters holding a 55-40 edge at halftime.

The Dinos surged back within three outscoring the Timberwolves 28-16 in the third quarter but would not get any closer.

Evegeny Baukin hooped 19 points for UNBC while Justin Sunga and Darren Hunter also cracked double digits.

The dynamic duo of Nate Petrone and Gurshan Sran combined for 50 points in a losing effort for Calgary.

Timberwolves star post Spencer Ledoux fouled out in his final game, tallying seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Great D leads to another Geno Flush! pic.twitter.com/ucDfUqq94P — UNBC Timberwolves (@UNBCATHLETICS) February 26, 2024

In addition, the T-Wolves went 16-for-31 from three-point range.

UNBC’s depth proved advantageous, outscoring the Dinos bench by a 28-7 margin.

This was the final Canada West games for Hunter, Ledoux and Ross in a Timberwolves jersey.

The TWolves have hit five threes already in the first.. Chris Ross has THREE of them. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oWqYPvOyMU — UNBC Timberwolves (@UNBCATHLETICS) February 26, 2024

Victoria completed a 3-peat, winning its third straight Canada West title, outscoring the Winnipeg Wesmen 96-91 in the final.

Former UNBC coach Mike Raimbault coaches Winnipeg.