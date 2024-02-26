The minimum wage is going up in British Columbia.

On June 1st, the wage will increase from $16.75 to $17.40, a 3.9 per cent increase.

“BC has gone from having one of the lowest minimum wages in the country to the highest of all the provinces,” said Minister of Labour Harry Bains.

“We made a commitment to tie minimum-wage increases to the rate of inflation to prevent BC’s lowest paid workers from falling behind, and today, we are enshrining that commitment into law.”

The alternate minimum rates for residential caretakers, live-in home support workers and camp leaders will receive the same increase on June 1st.

Agricultural piece rates will increase on December 31st to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of harvesting season.