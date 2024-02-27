The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is welcoming the community into their campuses this week with several Open House events.

This includes an event at their Burns Lake campus on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The series starts in Mackenzie tomorrow (Wednesday) and will end at their Prince George campus on Saturday.

“Some of the highlights of the event include learning about CNC courses and programs, not only locally but also at the main campus,” said CNC Burns Lake Regional Principal Corinne George.

During the events, the college will have opportunities to meet with faculty and take campus tours.

“There will be quite a few folks on site to assist with applications and also answering any questions about possible programing,” she said.

Other sessions will take place at: