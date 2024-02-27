Community members shared in Shawna and Jason Eberle’s joy after they found out they won $500,000 Extra prize from the February 15th Daily Grand draw.

Shawna purchased and checked the ticket at the Save-on-Foods in the Hart, and Jason was in the car at the time Shawna discovered the news of the win.

“I checked the ticket with the retailer and I couldn’t believe it,” Shawna said.

“[The retailer] was so happy. She took a photo of the screen with my phone and then asked me to take a photo with her phone too!”

Others shopping in the store noticed and shared in the excitement.

“Everyone was cheering and congratulating us. Everyone was pretty excited,” Shawna said.

“I didn’t really know how to react, but I thought she was probably passed out on the floor from shock,” said Jason on how he reacted to a photo of the win.

The couple plans to celebrate their win with a ski weekend and Sun Peaks with family and friends.

They’re also planning a future trip to Machu Picchu.

Last year, BC lottery players redeemed more than $15 million in winnings from Daily Grand.