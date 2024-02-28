Yesterday (Tuesday), a new charging fee of $2 was introduced at the Second Avenue charging station in Smithers.

The chargers were installed in the parking lot two years ago had supplied over 20,000 Kilowatt hours of energy according to a news release by the Town of Smithers.

Previously, there was no charge for parking at or using the stations.

They added the increase of charge is to recuperate the cost of electricity and for future maintenance and replacement of the charging units.

A new overstay fee is also being introduced of $2.50 per hour, which applies 30 minutes after a vehicle is done charging so more vehicles have a chance to charge.