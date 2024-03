The Bulkley Valley Christian girls’ basketball team was knocked into the consolation bracket yesterday (Wednesday) after dropping their first game at the 2024 BC School Sports 1A Girls Basketball Championships in Langley yesterday.

Bulkley Valley Christian fell 64-16 to the top-seeded Pacific Christian from Victoria.

Their next game is today against Lumby’s Charles Bloom.

Scores for other schools can be found on the BC Highschool Basketball Championship website.