The 16th seed Bulkley Valley (BV) Christian Girls Basketball Team is 0-3 at the BC High School A1 Girls Basketball Championships in Langley.

Yesterday (Thursday), they lost 53-30 to Vernon’s Charles Bloom.

This morning, BV Christian lost 40-34 against Grand Forks which sends them into the last place game for 15th and 16th tonight.

Their opponent will be either Vancouver’s Ecole Jules-Verne or Maple Ridge’s Meadowridge.