Temperatures through February averaged out to near normal in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District according to Environment Canada.

The average for the month was –5.3 degrees while normal is –4.4 degrees.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau added the region only received 12.1 millimetres of precipitation.

“This is quite a bit dryer than normal. 23.4 is normal for February so about 52% of normal for the month.”

Winter temperatures are lingering for the next few days with highs near –10, with seasonal temperatures around the corner.

“Seasonal for this time of year would be daytime highs around three degrees, overnight lows of –7. So we’re still in the spring transitional period where you could get flurries, rain showers, it could go both ways,” said Charbonneau.