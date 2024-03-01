Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsNo leap year babies born in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District...
News

No leap year babies born in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District yesterday

By Logan Flint
Stock photo (supplied by: BV District Hospital)

No leap year babies were born yesterday (Thursday) at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

According to Northern Health, 2016 saw two babies born on the leap day – the hospital has not seen a leap day birth since.

This would be the second time these now 8-year-old kids would be celebrating their birthday on the day they were born.

The Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital each delivered a leap-year baby, accounting for two of the ten born across Northern Health.

7 were born in Fort St. John and Prince George yesterday.

43 leap year babies have been born in the health region since 2008.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News