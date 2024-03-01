No leap year babies were born yesterday (Thursday) at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

According to Northern Health, 2016 saw two babies born on the leap day – the hospital has not seen a leap day birth since.

This would be the second time these now 8-year-old kids would be celebrating their birthday on the day they were born.

The Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital each delivered a leap-year baby, accounting for two of the ten born across Northern Health.

7 were born in Fort St. John and Prince George yesterday.

43 leap year babies have been born in the health region since 2008.