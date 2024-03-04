A bill to introduce a universal pharmacare plan was tabled in parliament on Thursday, which brings it one step closer to being implemented in Canada.

This will start by covering contraceptives and diabetes medication and equipment for residents across the country.

“I’ve heard from people across the northwest who struggle with the cost of affording diabetes medication and devices, and the idea that those costs are going to be covered is a life changer for a lot of folks,” said Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach.

According to a study commissioned by the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society, almost 25 per cent of Canadians skip medication doses because of their cost.

Pharmacare delivery would be done by the provinces, and BC has already shown interest in such a system.

“Our hope is that people in BC can be at the front of the line so people who live with Diabetes and have to bear those tremendous costs of medication and devices can get coverage as soon as possible,” said Bachrach.

The province also already covers the cost of contraceptives for residents.

Bachrach added there’s still a list of steps to go before the bill is put into legislation, and more essential medications would be added to the plan soon after.

“We want to move this legislation though the House of Commons as quickly as possible. Our hope is that people can get medication covered sooner than later.”