A dog found on the side of the road with multiple injuries has found her happy ending.

In January, a good samaritan found Honey on the side of the highway near Fort St. James.

“When they found Honey, it was obvious she had serious injuries,” said BC SPCA North Cariboo Community Animal Centre Manager Kristen Sumner.

“We immediately brought her to a veterinary clinic and they determined she had a dislocated left shoulder and her right leg had such severe nerve damage it would require amputation. She also had infected wounds on her face, neck and torso.”

After her injuries healed and she was off kennel rest, Honey was hanging out in a room off the reception area of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo community animal centre when Cari and John walked in.

According to the BC SPCA, they were bringing in some items that had belonged to their 18-year-old lab who had recently passed away.

When they heard Honey’s story, they couldn’t get her out of their minds and hearts.

When they got home, the pair mention Honey to their daughter, who had actually helped care for honey at the veterinary clinic.

She told them Honey was in desperate need of a foster.

“We jumped at the chance to foster Honey,” said Cari.

“We called the animal centre and told them we would like to come down and meet her.”

Cari added the plan was to foster Honey until she went in for amputation.

“We had her for two days and fell in love.”

Cari said Honey adores her new furry family which consists of their daughter’s four-year-old bullmastiff named Sawyer and their one-year-old cat Frankie, who is another foster fail.

“She has the sweetest face and is such a survivor. We are looking forward to watching her get even stronger as she continues to heal from her surgeries.”