A 58-year-old Alberta man has died following an avalanche in the Sale Mountain area, near Revelstoke in BC’s back-country.

The RCMP were notified just after 1pm yesterday (Sunday).

According to police, the victim was snow-biking with a group and was trapped in the avalanche.

Alberta and BC have combined for four avalanche-related deaths so far this season, three of which have involved residents from our province.

The man was located by group members and first aid assistance was provided immediately.

Local Search and Rescue were deployed, and the man was transported via helicopter to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“We give our sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends. We would like thank all those, including Search and Rescue, for assisting. The BC Coroners Service has now assumed conduct of this investigation,” said S/Sgt. Chris Dodds Revelstoke Detachment Commander.

A Special Public Avalanche Warning for most parts of BC and Alberta including Prince George and the Northern Rockies has been extended until Thursday.

The current danger rating is considerable for our region.