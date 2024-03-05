The ski and snowboard season at Hudson Bay Mountain doesn’t show signs of slowing down ahead of schedule.

Manager Lex Rei-Jones said this is also despite some challenging weather through the season.

“We’ve been very fortunate where we didn’t get as hard as some other places when that warm snap came through,” she said.

The mountain did have to close briefly in January due to extreme cold temperatures but has remained open since.

Temperatures are starting to increase on the mountain but don’t show signs of slowing snowfall.

“We’re getting a really good feeling about March, and we’ve got a lot of events planned too,” said Rei-Jones.

This includes their annual Schnai Day event that happens near the end of the season.

They plan to remain open until April 14th.