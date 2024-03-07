BC has a new multi-millionaire, as someone matched the winning 10-digit raffle number to win last night’s (Wednesday) $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot.

This is the largest jackpot ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

The winning jackpot numbers were: 18041531-05. The ticket was purchased through the website.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.