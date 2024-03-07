The Conservative Party is calling for Premier David Eby to step down.

Party leader and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad put out the call this morning (Thursday) after revelations of reported antisemitism within the NDP party.

This follows a scathing five-page letter by MLA Selina Robinson, who is now sitting as an Independent after leaving the NDP caucus yesterday (Wednesday).

According to the Conservatives, her letter singled out Niki Sharma, the Attorney General, for failing to reach out to the Jewish community or understand their fear amid rising antisemitism in society.

Rustad further states anti-Israel demonstrators have been active in places like Victoria and Vancouver, since the October 7th massacres.

Robinson was ousted as Post-Secondary Education Minister on February 5th by Eby following controversial comments made during an online forum hosted by B’nai Brith Canada – the country’s oldest independent Jewish Human Rights organization.

On January 30th, Robinson stated pre-1948 Palestine was founded on “a crappy piece of land with nothing on it.”

During the session, she also stated that “regular people” should not be weighing on a conflict between two “Indigenous nations”, comparing the conflict between Jews and Palestinians to a fight between the Tsleil-Waututh and the Squamish First Nations over land.

At the time, roughly a dozen leaders from BC Mosques and Islamic organizations urged Eby to remove Robinson from her role in the legislature.

In addition, the NDP cancelled a fundraiser due to this incident.