Ahead of the 2024 wildfire season, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is calling for a national drought and wildfire plan.

“We’ve had an exceptionally dry winter. What that means is come spring, we could see even worse conditions than we did last summer,” he said.

In 2023, over 6,500 wildfires burned across the country, including 100 in BC, which continue to smolder.

“We not only had the terrible wildfires, but we had the drought effecting farmers who couldn’t get their hay crop,” added Bachrach.

Because of the droughts, he successfully urged the federal government to create a farmers assistance fund to help offset the high price of feed last year.

While it was successful in delivering $300 million to farmers in western Canada, Bachrach said they wish the program was nimbler.

“So that farmers get the help they need and are able to make really important decisions in a short amount of time.”

While no drought and wildfire plan has been formally introduced, he hopes talks about developing one will begin.