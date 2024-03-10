The BC RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit has been deployed to a suspicious death near Prince George.

Yesterday (Saturday), at around 3:00pm, the Prince George RCMP responded to a report of a deceased person located on the Salmon River Forest Service Road.

According to police, frontline officers attended the scene and located a deceased person just off the roadway.

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation, and is working closely with the Prince George RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

The public can expect an increased police presence in the area over the next several days as the investigation continues.

Mounties say the death appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no potential danger to the public at this time.