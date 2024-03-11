During a step back to the 1920s on Saturday, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2023 Community and Business Excellence Awards.

Three businesses or people per 13 categories were in the running to win an award.

“It’s been so close this year that we’ve had several ties in some of the categories in both the shortlisting process and in the actual voting process by the chamber members,” said Executive Director Sheena Miller.

The winners in each category are:

Home Based Business of the Year: Riverside Kitchen

Family Friendly Business of the Year: Smokescreen Graphics and Design

Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of the Year: Out of Hand

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year: Brandy Hughes

Major Contribution to Arts and Culture: Smithers Art Gallery

Excellence in Education: Brennan Anderson

Enhancing our community through excellence in Residential Development: Lubbers Crew Construction

Enhancing our community through excellence in Industrial Development: DKG Ventures Ltd.

Enhancing our community through excellence in Mixed Use Development: Lloyd Tran

Business Leadership Award: Ridgeline Physiotherapy

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Shannon West

Public Service Excellence: BC Wildfire

Tourism Excellence: Hudson Bay Mountain Resort

Customer Service Excellence – Individual: Avi Ranjan

Customer Service Excellence – Business: Freelance Automotive

Business Person of the Year: Ryan Hinds

Business of the Year: Foodie Heaven

A few extra awards were also given away at the event:

David McKenzie Award: Carmen Graff

100 th Centennial Award: Smithers Interior News