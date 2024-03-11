During a step back to the 1920s on Saturday, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2023 Community and Business Excellence Awards.
Three businesses or people per 13 categories were in the running to win an award.
“It’s been so close this year that we’ve had several ties in some of the categories in both the shortlisting process and in the actual voting process by the chamber members,” said Executive Director Sheena Miller.
The winners in each category are:
- Home Based Business of the Year: Riverside Kitchen
- Family Friendly Business of the Year: Smokescreen Graphics and Design
- Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of the Year: Out of Hand
- Citizen/Volunteer of the Year: Brandy Hughes
- Major Contribution to Arts and Culture: Smithers Art Gallery
- Excellence in Education: Brennan Anderson
- Enhancing our community through excellence in Residential Development: Lubbers Crew Construction
- Enhancing our community through excellence in Industrial Development: DKG Ventures Ltd.
- Enhancing our community through excellence in Mixed Use Development: Lloyd Tran
- Business Leadership Award: Ridgeline Physiotherapy
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Shannon West
- Public Service Excellence: BC Wildfire
- Tourism Excellence: Hudson Bay Mountain Resort
- Customer Service Excellence – Individual: Avi Ranjan
- Customer Service Excellence – Business: Freelance Automotive
- Business Person of the Year: Ryan Hinds
- Business of the Year: Foodie Heaven
A few extra awards were also given away at the event:
- David McKenzie Award: Carmen Graff
- 100th Centennial Award: Smithers Interior News
