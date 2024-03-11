The Prince George RCMP is investigating its second suspicious death in as many days.

Mounties were called to a residence just after 10:30 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) on the 2000 block of Quince Street for a report of a deceased woman.

“The investigators who attended the residence determined the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were suspicious. Our Serious Crime Unit was called in and has taken conduct of the investigation,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

On Saturday, police located a deceased person on the Salmon River Forest Service Road.

According to police, frontline officers attended the scene and located a deceased person just off the roadway.

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of that investigation and is working closely with the local detachment and the BC Coroners Service.