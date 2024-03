Someone in Prince George is $230,000 richer.

During Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw, the winner had five of the six numbers plus the bonus, according to PlayNow.com.

The winning numbers were 6, 15, 19, 34, 45, 47 and 27 (bonus).

In addition, a Burnaby resident claimed a five-million-dollar lotto prize via the Classic Jackpot from February 28th.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.