Canada earned four gold, a silver and two bronze at the Para Biathlon World Championships at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.

Mark Arendz of PEI captured three gold and a bronze.

His bronze came in the Team Sprint with Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert.

Hudak also picked up an individual bronze.

Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm earned a gold and silver.

The Canadian team was fourth in medals with seven and second in gold with four.

Ukraine led the way with 20 medals, including eight gold.

Full results can be found here.

The Para Nordic World Cup Finals begin Wednesday morning at 10:00 at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club and continue Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The schedule is here.