Through a community effort, International Women’s Day was celebrated in Houston on Friday.

The event was for women only, and included a dinner, speeches, prizes, and the 2024 Women of the Year announcement.

Organizer Cindy Verbeek said there was immense interest in the event.

“We had over 100 women sign up and ended up having to put people on a waiting list,” she said.

Along with the dinner were opportunities for attendees to learn about available for women in the local area.

Most who attended the event were able to walk away with a prize thanks to several local donations.

“We’re so grateful for the way the community rallied around this event with just the generosity of funds and items and the fact there were so many women who wanted to be a part of this,” Verbeek said.

Former Houston resident, Dr. Marelize Swart, also attended the event and gave a speech on overcoming hardships in life.

After receiving several nominations for the title, Sharon Redford was named the 2024 Women of the Year for her 30 years of volunteering in the community.

“She works at schools helping kids learn about drumming, volunteers her time in the community, and just is a real kind, gentle, beautiful soul, and I’m so glad she won Women of the Year,” said Verbeek.