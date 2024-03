The provincial government has had enough.

After 35 overpasses or bridges were struck by commercial truckers over the past two years, stiff new penalties are being introduced.

Under the legislation, fines of up to 100-thousand dollars could be levied, and jail terms of up to 18 months.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the incidents have caused lengthy road closures and cost millions of dollars to repair.

He adds there’s no excuse for these crashes and they must stop.