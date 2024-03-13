Citizens on Patrol (COP) could soon be on the Smithers streets once again.

The group was active in the community prior to the COVID pandemic but disbanded due to social distancing requirements.

Over the past year, a new group has been in the process of returning the program to Smithers and spoke at last night’s (Tuesday) town council meeting looking for support.

COP Chair Lorne Benson said the agreement letter presented to council was unique among COP letters.

“The unique thing about this letter of agreement is that it’s a three-way agreement. Most are two-way agreements between the RCMP and various COP groups,” he said.

Part of this agreement would have the town provide a vehicle and insurance to the society, which Director of Community Services Will George said has already received sponsorship.

Council voted to for staff to sign the agreement.

COP volunteers are expected to begin training next week.