Premier David Eby says his government intends to hold to account social media companies and what he calls “big faceless corporations” for the harm they might cause to British Columbians.

His government has introduced legislation allowing it to sue corporations for the costs of their actions.

As an example, Eby says young people are suffering from anxiety, depression and eating disorders because of the pressures of constant on-line material.

In January, the province is restricted the use of cell phones in schools.

Eby mentioned the provincial government will work with all school districts to ensure polices are in place by the 2024-25 academic year.

The province also launched services to remove images from the internet and pursue online predators as well as introduce legislation to hold social media giants such as Facebook and Instagram to account for the harms they have caused.

Much of these changes come after 12-year-old Carson Cleland of Prince George took his own life in the fall after falling prey to online sextortion.

In addition, a man in Nigeria was also arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Surrey youth.

Police stated the boy’s “sudden death” in February of 2023 was linked to being a victim of what they’re calling on-line “financial sextortion.”

He adds it’s unacceptable that companies are profiting off of services that would never be tolerated in the real world.

The move follows government lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and tobacco companies for the health effects of their products.

