$250 million was announced as part of this year’s provincial budget for the Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA).

This will be distributed between the 21 communities across the region over the next five years.

Premier David Eby who made a stop in Terrace today (Friday) says the funding is likely to be used for upgrades to infrastructure and core services.

“By working together, we are ensuring people in northwest B.C. have the services and infrastructure they count on like roads, hospitals, water and housing,” he said.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill added, “This RBA agreement means we can respond to the needs and wants of the people who live here, providing core services and amenities that we have struggled to provide.”

The announcement was also good news for Stikine and NDP MLA Nathan Cullen.

“This new funding agreement with the RBA will provide our communities with a stable, predictable source of revenue that will keep the region vibrant and attractive not only for current residents, but also for new business and industries along with their workers for many years to come.”

How the funding will be split between communities is still in the works.

While the province is ready to step in and assist with creating that formula, Eby said he believes that help won’t be needed.

“If there were ever a group of local leaders who could get together and figure out a way forward, it’s leaders throughout the northwest.”

Last year, the province assisted Telkwa with upgrades to their Coalmine Road water line, which had fallen into disrepair.