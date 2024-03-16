It was another night for the history books as the Prince George Cougars picked up the 6-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

The Cougars are 13-0-1-1 in their last 15 games, a new franchise record.

It was the Cougars’ 45th win of the season, which ties the franchise record set in the 2016-17 season.

Zac Funk picked up two assists, and is tied for the most points by a Cougar in a single season with 112.

Quinn Hancock set the mark in the 1997-98 season.

It was an incredible night in net for Ty Young, as he made 38 saves.

“The Super Rookie” Terik Parascak got things started 8:42 into the first period, sniping one past Braden Holt.

Tyson Laventure answered back a few minutes later.

The teams took the 1-1 tie into the second, but the flood gates opened for Prince George in the middle frame.

Hudson Thornton, Oren Shtrom and Parascak scored in the second.

Thornton added one more in the third for his fourth point of the night.

Jett Lajoie put the game on ice with a late goal.

3,769 fans attended the game, including a contingent of Cougars fans.

The Cougars (45-15-1-3) are on top of the WHL’s Western Conference, one point ahead of the Portland Winterhawks. (45-15-2-1)

The Winterhawks dismantled the Tri-City Americans, winning 11-1.

Portland has a game in-hand over Prince George.

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars are back in action tonight against Victoria again.

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.