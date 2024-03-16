Provincial funding is coming to the Prince George area for new training for Emergency Support Services responders.

“Last summer, we heard from people who wanted to help evacuees but faced barriers in getting trained to do so,” said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma.

“We’re acting on lessons learned by rolling out a new one-day training option to enable more people to respond in times of need, helping to ensure that evacuees are supported in an effective and timely manner.”

Emergency Support Services is a provincially funded program administered by local governments and First Nations, which provides temporary support, including essentials such as accommodation, food, clothing, and transportation for those unable to meet their needs when evacuated.

The province is launching a one-day training model for ESS responders, condensing the current week-long training model.

Plenty of funding is coming to the Northwest for various projects.

Kitimat is receiving $14,426.37 for ESS reception and group-lodging supports.

The Kitimat-Stikine Regional District is receiving $28,317.02 for technology upgrades and team advancement.

The Lake Babine Nation is receiving $29,855.82 for an emergency-support services development project.

New Hazeltion is receiving $8,060.72 for their ESS.

Smithers is receiving $60,000 for an ESS mobile operations upgrade.