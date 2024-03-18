Terik Parascak continues to take the WHL by storm.

After tallying 11 points in four games, including becoming the first Prince George Cougar to tally 100 points in his rookie season, Parascak was named WHL Player of the Week.

It’s the first time the 2024 NHL Draft Eligible forward has been given the honour after claiming the league’s Rookie of the Week award five times as well as and Rookie of the Month twice.

With 43 goals and 60 assists in 66 games, Parascak’s 103 points leads the rookie scoring race. He is 11 points ahead of Medicine Tigers standout Gavin McKenna who has 92.

He’s also the only first-year player in the Canadian Hockey League to hit triple digits this season.

Parascak is ranked 14th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s Entry Draft and suited up in January’s CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Four wins, four multi-point games, 100 points on the season, and the WHL Player of the Week? Not too shabby for the Super Rookie! Congrats, Terik Parascak! https://t.co/XqLPL3xPjV pic.twitter.com/ZpXnW17Ikj — xy – Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) March 18, 2024

The Cougars (47-15-1-3) close out the regular season with a weekend set against the Blazers (20-39-3-3) starting Friday in Kamloops.

PG leads the Western Conference by two points over the Portland Winterhawks who have a game in hand.