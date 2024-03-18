Farmers across the province will be better equipped to deal with drought thanks to additional supports to help manage, collect and store water for crops and livestock.

The province announced today (Friday), farmers can access an additional 80-million dollars through the Agricultural Water Infrastructure Program to help make irrigation more efficient.

These actions help benefit stream flows, fish populations and assist with more sustainable food production.

In addition, Hope Farm Organics, located northeast of Prince George has been able to increase its water supply through the program, allowing them to grow more fruits and vegetables.

“With uncertain times in changing climate patterns and weather extremes, the Agriculture Water Infrastructure Program helped our vegetable and fruit farm become more resilient in the face of these extremes,” said Andrew Adams, owner, Hope Farm Organics. “This resilience has given me the confidence to continue developing and expanding our crops into the future, which ultimately will help improve British Columbia’s food security and the sustainability of our farm. Water is life.”

Launched in June 2023, with an initial $20-million fund, the program is funding 108 projects ranging from water storage, such as agricultural dams and dugouts, to improved water-supply systems for irrigation and livestock. It’s expected the additional funding will benefit hundreds more farmers.

“Climate change is impacting both water and food security for people in British Columbia, making it challenging for farmers’ livelihoods and affecting local food systems,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food.

“This is why we’re providing enhanced support to improve on-farm and community water infrastructure so we can grow more food and ensure proper water management during potential floods and drought.”