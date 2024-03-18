Spring weather was in full force this past weekend across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Environment Canada, the highest temperature recorded was 17.6 degrees and was one of the six record highs experienced.

In the Bulkley Valley,

Friday’s high was 12.1 degrees, breaking the 1986 record of 11.7,

Saturday’s high hit 17.6 degrees, beating the 12.7 set in 1992,

And Sunday’s high was 16 degrees, replacing the 1947 record of 11.7.

In the Lakes District,

Friday’s high was 11.5 degrees, beating the 11.4 of 1986,

Saturday hit 16.1 degrees, breaking the 1992 record of 11.3,

And Sunday’s high hit 15.9 degrees, replacing the 1987 record of 12.8.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said winds traveling from the south brought with them spring-like temperatures.

“That combined with the length of the event. Each day, you’d get the accumulative effect of the sunshine and daytime warming.”

She added 93 records were broken across the province on Saturday and Sunday.

While this weekend has been record setting, records to today are also on the chopping block.

“Our forecasted temperatures are a high of 13 for both areas and the current records sit at about 14 degrees for the Lakes District,” Erven said.

This week also brings with it a break from the heat, with daytime temperatures dropping into the low single digits by Friday.

The full forecast can be found on Environment Canada’s Bulkley Valley and Lakes District pages.