The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. has filed a report to Crown Counsel in relation to an in-custody death involving Smithers RCMP.

In February of 2015 officers transported an adult male involved in a complaint at a residence to the Smithers RCMP detachment cells.

The IIO says the person lost consciousness during a physical struggle where the individual was being uncooperative.

The IIO says the man died seven days later in hospital.

The Chief Civilian Director of the IIO has forwarded a report to the Crown for consideration of charges.