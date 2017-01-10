The Volume of single detached home sales in the Bulkley Valley has seen a drop of 9 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to Smithers Director DJ Mio with the Northern Real Estate Board.

“We’re always a small market…Hazelton and Telkwa had busier number years. If those markets pick up, then the average price seems to drop in the Smithers and area,” says Mio.

He says when looking back over 3-5 years, the volume of sales has been fairly even.

In Smithers 9 million less changed hands, 2.8 million less in Houston and 2.2 million less in Burns Lake.