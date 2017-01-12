One College of New Caledonia student from Moricetown is working to turn her past struggles into a rewarding career.

Heather Holland entered ministry care when she was 12 years old living through addiction and homelessness – a life experience she plans to turn into a positive as a social worker.

“Life is a struggle at times. But the strength is in us,” along with the ability to overcome anything in our past, explains Holland. “It does get better.”

She wants to inspire others in her home community, and elsewhere, to do what they can to make a difference. She says addiction and access to education can be a problem, and wants to be a part of positive change.

“It’s all about communication, it’s all about growing together, it’s all about being there unconditionally and supporting each other.”

Holland was able to make the move to PG with the help of a $1,000 grant from Irving K. Barber that has helped over 300 aboriginal students across the province.

She is also raising five kids while studying for the First Nations Specialization Program for Social Work in Prince George. Holland plans on making her way to UNBC where she can study for her bachelor degree in social work.