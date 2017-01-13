City West will be expanding their internet phone and improved television services into Houston next week.

The expansion will connect much of the district with internet speeds of up to 125 megabits per second launching on Monday, according to Director of Marketing Chris Armstrong.

“There is one section that is not quite ready yet, but it’s going to be ready in February. Right of the bat 65 per cent,” of the town will be connected to the new service, says Armstrong.

City West says they’ve spent $750,000 to date on the Houston expansion with a total of over $1 million in planned investments in the community with expansions throughout the year.

Vice Presidents of Sales and Product Management Donovan Dias says ,”as a company that was built in the north, we’re proud to serve in the north.”

City West will be celebrating the official launch of the Houston services at the Houston Community Hall next Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our new services at the event,” says Dias.