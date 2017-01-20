The BC Court of Appeal dismissed a call for the dissolving of the Gitxsan Treaty Society last week in a case filed in 2008.

The chambers judge says the appellants lacked standing as proper persons being non members of the treaty society.

The appellants contend that the Gitxsan Treaty Society does not have the proper mandate from the Gitxsan people, and claim the GTS restricts consultation opportunities in treaty negotiations.

They also claim the society has piled up a debt of 21 million dollars that will be liable to the Gitxsan people.

Those calling for the winding up of the GTS include some Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs , Indian Bands and the Gitksan Local Services Society.