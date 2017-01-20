Gitwangak Hereditary Chiefs have made their occupation of the band office a little more permanent in a bid to take over operations and keep the band manager from returning.

Hereditary Chief Ska’yan, otherwise known as Anita Davis, says the office belongs to the hereditary chiefs.

“On Wednesday, with all the Hereditary Chiefs – they all confirmed that the building belongs to all the chiefs; so we’ll just reclaim it,” says Ska’yan, otherwise known as Anita Davis.

Ska’yan says the Band made a resolution against the chiefs operating out of the office.

The issue stems from the alleged take over of the education system from the band that prompted the Gitwangak Education Society to file a judicial review application in Federal court in late December, 2016.

Ska’yan says they’re not there to disrupt the band’s operations.