The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako estimates they’ve lost over 10 thousand dollars in uncollected 911 fees for 2016.

“In the long run that will affect taxation…Telus has indicated the main reason is people are switching from land lines to mobile lines,” says Chief Executive Officer Melany DeWeerdt.

The 911 fees Telus collects through cell phones are being sent to higher levels of government rather than the regional district, something the board wants to sort out.

DeWeerdt says the fees that are used to pay for the 911 service through Telus are dropping every year and will eventually cut into the services operations.

DeWeerdt says they’re going to investigate where the money is going and how the district can get it back through the CRTC.