Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen will be making his way down to Victoria at the end of the week to meet with government officials on infrastructure funding.

Repen says the conversation he hopes to have will be centred around provincial funding for a water tower and new water system.

“Our road blocks are at the province right now for funding. There’s now way we could pay for this stuff out of out property tax base,” says Repen.

He also wants to raise the point with provincial ministers about how provincial revenue transfers should be fair for all rural communities. He wants to highlight Telkwa as an example of a village that has struggled to acquire provincial funds for infrastructure.

Repen is also planning to meet with Minister of Transportation Todd Stone about the bridge through the village.