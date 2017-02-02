In a bid to keep the Village of Burns Lake looking clean, Mayor Chris Beach says they’ll be reviewing the unsightly premises bylaw.

He says that will take a look at if there’s an appetite for more enforcement of the bylaw that prohibits the collection of rubbish or discarded material on a property.

“A lot of business owners have been investing in their storefronts – just trying to beautify the town – considering their efforts, we do have some concerns that there are some derelict properties,” says Beach.

“People feel that it’s about time that council did a little more to deal with those derelict properties to help clean the town up.”

He’s worried the bylaw doesn’t have enough teeth to give bylaw enforcement the power to force people to clean up their properties.

The bylaw punishes those that completely refuse the bylaw after several notices with a 100 dollar a day maximum fine.