Houston Council decided to not give themselves a raise and want an independent third part to take a look at if their honorariums should be increased.

Council hasn’t given themselves a bump in pay since 2009, and decided not to vote for a raise due to a bad financial year overall for Houston.

Council did decide to increase what’s allowed for travel expenses to 150 dollars for a full day up from 80 dollars. A half day of travel will also be raised from 40 dollars to 75.

The increase is based on growing costs since 2009 when the amount was last increased and will cover travel, food and incidental costs.