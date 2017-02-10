Northwest Community College is looking at a name change to make them more competitive internationally.

President Ken Burt says the community college image doesn’t jive internationally.

“In the US, a community college is something that is less than a college but more than a high school. So, when you’re dealing internationally, it has a different meaning than what it does in BC,” says Burt.

He says they’re working the names down to a final pick out of 4.

Burt also says the Northwest part of the name doesn’t work for marketing reasons either when they’re trying to attract students from out of the area.

They plan to have the name ready in about 6 to 8 months as any changes will have to be run by the provincial government after the election.