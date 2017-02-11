Members of the BC government will be introducing a new tax credit, benefiting volunteers in search-and-rescue and fire halls.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Naomi Yamamoto says this is meant to recognize the hard work and effort they put into saving lives.

“They donate so much of their time and often put themselves into pretty risky situations to protect British Columbians. It’ll cost the province about $1 million every year to do this.”

If the legislature approves on February 22nd, Yamamoto says volunteers with more than 200 hours of service may be eligible for a $3,000 non-refundable tax credit.

“This will be introduced in our Balanced Budget 2017; there’s an election coming up, and if we were to return to government, certainly this will be approved.”

She adds this would provide more than $150 dollars each year provincially; combined with the federal tax credit would see a benefit of more than $600.

Yamamoto also urges the public to consider this as a reminder of how important it is to be prepared.

“This time of year in particular, we’re seeing avalanche alerts, folks on highways being stranded, and then those exploring our gorgeous back-country. We really need to make sure that they’re prepared.”

Yamamoto made the announcement in North Vancouver today, along with BC Finance Minister Michael De Jong.