A public inquest will be held in March into the death of a Hazelton man.

23-year-old Naverone Christian Landon Woods was shot by a police officer in December of 2014 during an incident at a supermarket in Surrey.

Woods later died of his injuries in hospital.

Two Metro Vancouver Police attended the scene after staff and customers called 911 on Woods due to his behavior at the store.

The coroner and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding the death.

The BC Coroner Service says the jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.